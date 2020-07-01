Lockdown curbs: Delhi govt orders status quo

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued orders for maintaining "status quo" with respect to restrictions to be followed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic till July 31. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev in an order for various departments and agencies said they will maintain "status quo" (except for modifying the night curfew for movement of individuals from 10 pm to 5 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am) with respect to the implementation of orders related to the extension of lockdown in containment zones, prohibited and permissible activities in Delhi up to July 31 or further orders, whichever is earlier. The directions have come in pursuance of the Union Home Ministry order on June 30, extending the lockdown in containment zones up to July 31 and reopening more prohibited activities in a phased manner outside these zones.