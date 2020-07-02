UP: 17 Tablighi Jamaat members released on bail

UP: 17 Tablighi Jamaat members released on bailPTI | Bahraich | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:23 IST
Seventeen members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand, who were arrested in March, have been released on bail, police said on Thursday
Chief Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kumar Bharti on Wednesday ordered their release on surety of Rs 25,000 each. The foreigners, 10 from Indonesia and seven from Thailand, were arrested in March under various sections, including the Passport Act, the Foreigners' Act and the Epidemic Act
They were in jail from April 11 after completing their quarantine period. PTI CORR ABN DPB
