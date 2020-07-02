Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCP 'feedback campaign': 7.61 lakh party workers submit views

NCP's 7,61,003 workers sent their views during the campaign and made it the largest party to communicate (with workers) digitally in the state, a statement quoted Patil as saying. Patil is the chief of the Maharashtra NCP unit.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:21 IST
NCP 'feedback campaign': 7.61 lakh party workers submit views

Nearly 7.61 lakh NCP workers submitted their views in an online 'feedback campaign' launched by the party, making it the largest political organisation in Maharashtra to connect with its functionaries digitally, state minister Jayant Patil claimed on Thursday. The NCPs Abhipray Abhiyan (feedback campaign) was launched ahead of its foundation day (June 10) this year to know views of the party workers on difficulties they are facing while working at the grass root level, the party's performance in elections, and ways to strengthen it.

The feedback was collected from workers through an online form. NCP's 7,61,003 workers sent their views during the campaign and made it the largest party to communicate (with workers) digitally in the state, a statement quoted Patil as saying.

Patil is the chief of the Maharashtra NCP unit. The last day to submit the feedback was June 25, but was extended to June 30 as several party office-bearers and workers could not do so earlier, the statement said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Couple among three electrocuted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Three persons, including a couple, died allegedly of electrocution in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district while they were working near a tube well, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at Veeramdevra village in Pokaran area of the distr...

Providing food, clothing, education, financial assistance to orphans: AAP govt to HC

The AAP government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court it was providing food, clothing, medical care, education and financial assistance under various schemes to orphans in the national capital. The Delhi government said it was also provi...

Maha: Four die of suffocation in newly constructed well

A father-son duo and two other persons died of suffocation after inhaling some harmful gas in a newly constructed well in Maharashtras Gondia district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Kanhartola village in Amgaon tehsil ...

Tuticorin custodial death case: Madras HC directs police to provide protection to eyewitness

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court ordered the police to give a paid leave to the female police officer who is an eyewitness in the Tuticorin custodial father-son death case. We have booked five police personnel from the Sathankulam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020