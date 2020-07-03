UP CM stresses need for research centre on coronavirus
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-07-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 00:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the need for an advanced centre for research on coronavirus and directed officials to submit a work plan for it. The CM also asked officials to consult the CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute; King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow; and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow; in this regard.
The CM gave the directions while speaking during a presentation for the establishment of a research centre here. In view of the requirement in the present times as well as that in future, there is a need of a high-level research institute of BSL-4 level in the state, the CM said, adding that tackling a virus or infection has always been a challenge.
