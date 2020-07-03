Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Scrapping interviews for junior level posts meant to check malpractices in recruitment process'

He said abolition of interviews provided a level-playing field to aspirants. Singh said there has been encouraging feedback from the states which were prompt in discontinuing interviews in the selection for jobs soon after the Department of Personnel & Training issued a circular on ending the process of conducting interviews for Group ‘B’ non gazette posts, Group 'C’ and ‘D’ categories from January 1, 2016.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:33 IST
'Scrapping interviews for junior level posts meant to check malpractices in recruitment process'
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the Centre's decision to abolish interviews for junior level government posts was meant to check malpractices in the recruitment process. He said abolition of interviews provided a level-playing field to aspirants.

Singh said there has been encouraging feedback from the states which were prompt in discontinuing interviews in the selection for jobs soon after the Department of Personnel & Training issued a circular on ending the process of conducting interviews for Group 'B' non gazette posts, Group 'C' and 'D' categories from January 1, 2016. Referring to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra which were prompt in discontinuing interviews for selection of teachers and clerks respectively, the minister said the move has eliminated the role of middlemen who used to dupe the youth.

"These days even when there are only hundred vacancies advertised, the number of aspiring candidates is in thousands and, to conduct the interview for several days and engaging experts for the same is also a huge expenditure for the government," he said. "We have to put an end to this practice and motivate our youth to prepare themselves to compete through the written test," the minister said.

With the introduction of digital technology, human interference has minimized, as a result of which, there is virtually no room for manipulation of marks by anybody, he said. "This will also restore the confidence and faith of the youth in the recruitment process," he said.

Singh recalled that the prime minister on August 15, 2015 had first time suggested that the practice of holding interviews for recruitment at lower level in government could be done away with. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he had seen the youth often looking for "sifarish" (recommendation) after receiving an interview call.

Singh said there had been allegations that on certain occasions, a candidate secured 95 per cent marks in written test but was dropped from selection list by giving only two marks in the interview, while a candidate who had secured least marks in the written test was undeservingly given high marks in an interview and thus inducted into the selection list for dubious considerations.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Search ops launched in J-K's Kathua after reports of 'suspected movement' along IB

Security forces launched a search operation on Friday following reports of suspected movement in the riverine areas along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua-Samba sector, officials said. Some people informed the police...

Killing of newly-married woman: trial to be fast-tracked

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the trial in the murder of an 18- year-old newly-married woman in Jalna district will be conducted in a fast-track court. Deshmukh made the announcement after the NCPs state women wing ...

Redskins reviewing name, change reportedly forthcoming

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that they will undergo a through review of the teams name, and sources told The Washington Post that the team is likely to change its name and mascot. The switch could potentially occur in time for t...

Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

Researchers diving into dark submerged caves on Mexicos Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of an ambitious mining operation starting 12,000 years ago and lasting two millennia for red ochre, an earth mineral pigment prized by prehistoric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020