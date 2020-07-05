4 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal
At least four Naxals were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security personnel in a dense forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Sunday.ANI | Kandhamal (Odisha) | Updated: 05-07-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 14:05 IST
A raid was conducted by the security personnel in the forest in Tumudibandha area of Kandhamal district earlier in the day.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
