Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal

At least four Naxals were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security personnel in a dense forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Sunday.

ANI | Kandhamal (Odisha) | Updated: 05-07-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 14:05 IST
4 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

At least four Naxals were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security personnel in a dense forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Sunday.

A raid was conducted by the security personnel in the forest in Tumudibandha area of Kandhamal district earlier in the day.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bedi derailing 'Swachch Bharat' scheme in Yanam: Minister

Puducherry, July 5 PTI Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Sunday charged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi with derailing the centrally sponsored Swachch Bharat Abhiyan scheme in Yanam region. The scheme has come to a grinding h...

COVID-19 impact: Indian exchanges see just 4 IPOs in Jun quarter, says report

India witnessed four initial public offerings worth USD 2.08 million in the three months ended June as the coronavirus pandemic impacted economic activities, according to an EY India report. All the IPOs were in the Small and Medium Enterpr...

Jets hit Libya's al-Watiya airbase where Turkey may build base, sources say

Warplanes struck overnight at an airbase that was recently recaptured by Libyas internationally recognised government from eastern forces with help from Turkey, a military source with the eastern forces and a resident nearby said.The strike...

South Africa's daily rise surpasses 10,000

For the first time, South Africa is reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day. That brings the countrys total confirmed cases to more than 187,977, by far the most of any country in Africa.South Africa also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020