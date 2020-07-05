Left Menu
C'garh to restart 16 checkposts in 10 districts, BJP hits out

These checkposts were scrapped in July, 2017 by the previous BJP government which at the time claimed it wanted to make Chhattisgarh a "barrier-free state" after implementation of GST. "The state transport department on Saturday issued an order to restart 16 transport check posts located in border areas of 10 districts," a state public relations official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-07-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 19:01 IST
The Chhattisgarh government has decided to restart 16 border transport checkposts that were closed for the last three years, an official said on Sunday. These checkposts were scrapped in July, 2017 by the previous BJP government which at the time claimed it wanted to make Chhattisgarh a "barrier-free state" after implementation of GST.

"The state transport department on Saturday issued an order to restart 16 transport check posts located in border areas of 10 districts," a state public relations official said. Barriers will be restarted in Patekohra, Chhote Manpur and Manpur in Rajnandgaon, Chilfi in Kabirdham, Khamharpali and Bagbahara in Mahasamund, Kevchi in Bilaspur, Dhanvar and Ramnujganj in Balrampur, Ghutritola and Chanti in Koriya, Rengarpali in Raigarh, Shankh and Lavakera in Jashpur, Konta in Sukma and Dhanpunji in Bastar, the official informed.

"The flying squads of the transport department will also start functioning. A separate order will be issued for appointment of officials and employees at these checkposts," he added. While closing them down in 2017, the BJP government at the time had said it was receiving revenue of around Rs 100 crore annually from these checkposts, but scrapping them would allow smooth movement of vehicles which would save fuel costs and help the environment.

The BJP, which is now in the opposition in the state, slammed the Baghel government's decision. "The transport barrier system was abolished by the Raman Singh government due to various factors, including complainants of irregularities. Resuming them will encourage corruption," Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said.

"It will become a den of illegal recovery in the name of fine from transporters. The state government must revoke the decision," he added..

