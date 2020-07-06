PM pays tributes to SP Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he made courageous efforts to further India's unity. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India's development," Modi wrote on Twitter. Mookerjee made courageous efforts to further India's unity, the prime minister said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 07:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he made courageous efforts to further India's unity. Mookerjee was born on this day in 1901 in then Calcutta.
"I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India's development," Modi wrote on Twitter. Mookerjee made courageous efforts to further India's unity, the prime minister said. "His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation," he said.
