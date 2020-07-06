456 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state count reaches 9,526

Odisha on Monday reported 456 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 9,526.

"Odisha reports 456 new COVID-19 positive cases and 290 recoveries. Total positive cases in the state stand at 9,526," said the State Health Department.

Out of the total cases, there are 3,254 active cases while 6,224 people have recovered from the illness. (ANI)