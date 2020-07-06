Mizoram's COVID-19 count reaches 191
ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:31 IST
Mizoram on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count of positive cases to 191, said the Department of Information and Public Relations. The total number of COVID-19 cases include 58 active cases and 133 cured/discharged patients, it added.
India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated. (ANI)
