Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL74 SINOINDIA-LD BORDER TALKS In telephonic talks, NSA Doval and Chinese FM Wang agree on expeditious disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: A day before Chinese military began pulling back from Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on an expeditious withdrawal of troops, holding that a complete disengagement at the "earliest" was necessary for full restoration of peace in border areas and both sides should not allow differences to become disputes. DEL79 NIA-LD CHARGESHEET-TERROR NIA files chargesheet against suspended J-K cop, five others for spreading terror, names Pak High Commission Jammu: The NIA on Monday filed a chargesheet against six people, including suspended Jammu and Kashmir police officer Devender Singh and a top Hizbul Mujahideen leader, for allegedly waging "war against India" with the help of Pakistan-based terrorists and members of the country’s high commission in Delhi, officials said

DEL85 SINOINDIA-FS India engaging with China through diplomatic, military channels: FS New Delhi: India is engaging with China through diplomatic and military channels, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday, asserting that if there is no communication with that country, then the Sino-India border situation would be much worse. DEL7 THSTI-DIRECTOR-RESIGNATION Noted clinical scientist Gagandeep Kang quits as executive director of THSTI New Delhi: Gagandeep Kang, a noted clinical scientist and the executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) has resigned citing personal reasons, the institute said on Monday

DEL90 MHA-EXAMS MHA allows universities to conduct exams New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday allowed universities and other academic institutions to conduct examinations during the ongoing 'Unlock 2' phase. DEL84 DL-VIRUS-CASES Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1,379 fresh cases New Delhi: Delhi's COVID-19 tally on Monday breached the one lakh-mark as the city recorded 1,379 fresh coronavirus cases, while the death toll mounted to 3,115, authorities said. DEL89 RAIL-PVT TRAINS-EARNINGS Pvt trains to share gross revenue with rlys, including earnings from preferred seats, baggage, ads New Delhi: Just like in airlines, passengers of private trains, once launched, could have to pay for preferred seats, baggage and onboard services, the earnings from which will be part of the gross revenue to be shared with the Railways, according to a document of the national transporter. LEGAL LGD20 VIRUS-DL-HC-DU-EXAMS COVID19: HC asks UGC, HRD ministry to clear stand on final year exams in all varsities New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday directed the UGC and Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) to clarify their stand as to whether they recommend cancellation of final year examinations in all the universities across the country due to COVID-19 pandemic situation. LGD17 SC-2NDLD NAVLAKHA Bhima Koregaon: SC sets aside Delhi HC order on Navlakha, says it has no jurisdiction New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sets aside the Delhi High Court order asking the NIA to produce the judicial records with regard to transfer of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case saying “it is the courts at Bombay alone having the jurisdiction, which can entertain the application”. FOREIGN FGN32 CHINA-INDIA-LD TALKS Wang, Doval agree to act promptly on consensus to disengage front-line forces at LAC: China Beijing: China on Monday said Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reached "positive common understandings" over easing the current border situation and underlined the need to act promptly on the consensus reached by their military commanders to complete the disengagement of the front-line troops at the LAC as soon as possible. By K J M Varma FGN31 KUWAIT-INDIANS-2NDLD BILL 800,000 Indians may be forced to leave Kuwait after the Gulf country approves expat quota bill Dubai: Some 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave Kuwait after a parliamentary committee approved a draft expat quota bill seeking to gradually slash the number of foreign workers in the Gulf country, according to media reports. FGN23 NEPAL-NCP-2NDLD OLI Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again Kathmandu: The political future of Nepal's embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oil will now be decided on Wednesday after the ruling communist party postponed for a third time a crucial meeting, a day after the Chinese ambassador met a senior leader amidst the growing demand for his resignation over his style of functioning and anti-India statements. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN16 CHINA-INDIA-TROOPS Ladakh row: China says front-line troops taking effective measures to disengage and ease tensions Beijing: China on Monday said the front-line troops are taking "effective measures" and making "progress" to disengage and ease the tensions in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control with India. By K J M Varma.