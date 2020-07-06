Left Menu
Check veracity before posting content on social media: CB-CID

Several false reports were being circulated in the socialmedia on the deaths of Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks, the CB-CID said. "People are advised to check beforehand the veracity of the content they intend to post on social media.

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 06-07-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:40 IST
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI

"People are advised to check beforehand the veracity of the content they intend to post on social media. Those spreading false news will be subjected to legal action," it said in a pressrelease.

The Crime Branch-CID said the editor of an online Tamil news portal meanwhile apologised today for releasing in his website, images of some bodies with severe cut injuries, as that of Jeyaraj and Bennicks. The editor, who was summoned today by the agency for questioning in connection with the postings, told the authorities that he had released the "wrong photographs (received from a Whatsapp group)believing it to be true." He also gave an undertaking that he would abstain from publishing such false reports in his portal, the probe agency said in the release.

Bennicks and Jeyaraj died on June 22 and 23 respectively aftertheir arrest on June 19 following alleged torture by some police personnelat Sathankulam police station in this district. The CB-CID is presentlyhandling the case.

