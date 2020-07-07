Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal's serial 'chain' killer sentenced to death

A man accused in 15 cases including seven murders, was sentenced to death by a local court for the rape and killing of a schoolgirl in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district.

ANI | Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:24 IST
Bengal's serial 'chain' killer sentenced to death
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A man accused in 15 cases including seven murders, was sentenced to death by a local court for the rape and killing of a schoolgirl in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district. Kamaruzzaman Sarkar has been charged in two rape cases, seven murder and six attempts to murder cases in West Bengal.

Sarkar, who gained notoriety as a serial "chain" killer for strangling his victims with bicycle chains, was sentenced to be hanged to death by the additional district and sessions judge Tapan Kumar Mondal of Kalna court after being found guilty of the rape and murder of the girl. According to the Police, Sarkar, a small-time trader of discarded materials, is being tried in other courts for alleged sexual assault and murder of at least five other women and murderous attacks on at least three other women in Purba Bardhaman and neighbouring Hooghly districts. The victims were aged between 16 and 75 years. All the crimes took place between 2013 and 2019 until he was arrested.

"The court observed that it was one of the rarest of rare cases. I stressed on maximum punishment as the man had hit the minor helpless girl on her forehead and then tried to strangulate her and raped her. Nothing can be more heinous than this," said Soumyajit Raha, the special public prosecutor of the case. Following the order on Monday, Sarkar's lawyer said that an appeal will be filed before the Calcutta High Court, challenging the conviction and sentence.

The alleged serial killer who targeted women when they were alone at home, was arrested in the town of Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district in June last year. The 42-year-old, attired in trendy clothes, would allegedly enter homes during afternoon hours on the pretext of taking electricity meter readings and then pounce upon the women with a cycle chain and an iron rod, according to the prosecution. Some women had managed to escape attacks by the diminutive man, whose modus operandi was to strangulate them with a chain and then hit them on the head to ensure death.

Though he would escape with some valuables from the houses of his victims, theft does not seem to be the motive. Murdering the women seemed to be his main target, according to district police sources. Swarupa Bibi of Rongpara here was one of the lucky few to have escaped a similar attack. She was allegedly attacked from behind with a cycle chain, but she managed to shrug off the attacker and raise an alarm.

Police said that Sarkar, married with three children, had even allegedly inserted sharp materials into the genitals of some of his victims following their deaths. The interrogation had revealed that Sarkar's downfall was brought on by his superstition. Police said his astrologer had told him that red was his lucky colour, so he had stuck to a red motorbike and red helmet even after some of his targets escaped alive.

Following the murder of a middle-aged woman, the district police had circulated CCTV footage of a suspect wearing a red helmet and riding a red motorbike to all police stations, following which he was apprehended at a check-point. Sarkar is suspected to have killed a woman of Anukhal area, West Bengal on January 27 last year, police said. On April 4, 2019, two women were killed within a few hours of each other in the Memari police station area of Purba Bardhaman.

Another woman of Memari was also killed in the same manner, the police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-British Gymnastics announces independent review after abuse allegations

British Gymnastics will conduct an independent review of allegations of abuse and bullying in the sport, the governing body said on Tuesday.British media reports have cited allegations from a number of ex-gymnasts describing abusive behavio...

Cricket-Ganguly to pit wits against Indian fans in fantasy competition

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly will don the selectors hat when he picks his best 11 players from the England and West Indies squads for a fantasy cricket competition ahead of the first test in Southampton on Wednesda...

India will not tolerate Chinese aggression: Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat on Tuesday said that India will not tolerate Chinese aggression and the ill practices they have been carrying out of capturing territories. While speaking to medi...

Under "financial siege", Lebanon must stave off strife, says Bassil

Lebanon is facing a financial siege imposed by international powers and its priority is staving off strife caused by the countrys economic meltdown, leading politician Gebran Bassil said on Tuesday. Bassil, an ally of the Iran-backed Shiite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020