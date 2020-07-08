Left Menu
In his tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Deshmukh had mentioned 5,435 as the number of the police personnel found to have been infected in the state. Meanwhile, a total of 1,55,984 cases have been registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violation of prohibitory orders since the lockdown came into force on March 25, the official said, adding that l,29,793 arrests were made.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:52 IST
Maha: 278 more cops test coronavirus positive, tally 5,713

With 278 more police personnel testing positive for novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of the infected cases in the police force has gone up to 5,713, an official said on Wednesday. A total of 71 police personnel have succumbed to the viral infection so far, he said.

At 43, the highest death toll of police personnel has been reported from Mumbai. The deceased included two officers, he added. The number of police personnel who have recovered from the infection so far stands at 4,531.

"278 more police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, taking the count to 5,713," the official said, adding that the number of active cases currently undergoing treatment stands at 1,113. However, the exact period during which new detections came to light in the police force cannot be confirmed.

In a tweet earlier in the day, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said: "5,713 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19. Of these 4,531 have recovered & 71 have tragically succumbed". In his tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Deshmukh had mentioned 5,435 as the number of the police personnel found to have been infected in the state.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,55,984 cases have been registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violation of prohibitory orders since the lockdown came into force on March 25, the official said, adding that l,29,793 arrests were made. Police have impounded 88,783 vehicles for violation of orders andcollected fine of Rs 11.54 crore, he said.

As of July 7, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stood at 2,17,121 with 9,250 fatalities, as per state Health department..

