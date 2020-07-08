Drop in maximum temperatures after rains in Haryana, Punjab
Rains also lashed Narnaul, which recorded a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius, which is 10 notches below normal limits. Ludhiana, which received heavy showers (27 mm), recorded a high of 29.4 degrees Celsius, down six notches.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:21 IST
The maximum temperatures dropped in Haryana and Punjab after rains lashed several places in the two states on Wednesday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which also received rains, recorded a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal limits, according to the Meteorological Department here.
Hisar in Haryana which also received heavy showers (48.2 mm) recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius, down two notches against the normal while Karnal registered a high of 32 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal. Ambala recorded a high of 31.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, as the district received 16 mm of rainfall. Rains also lashed Narnaul, which recorded a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius, which is 10 notches below normal limits.
Ludhiana, which received heavy showers (27 mm), recorded a high of 29.4 degrees Celsius, down six notches. Rains also occurred in Patiala, which registered a high of 30.2 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal limits. Amritsar recorded a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.
ALSO READ
Delhi Girl, alleged kidnapper traced to same house in Patiala; man charged with rape
Asked to stop drinking, labourer slits wife's throat, kills self in Punjab's Ludhiana
Delhi man held in Punjab's Patiala for kidnapping, raping minor girl
Parents protest outside school in Ludhiana, demand to waive off school fee
Ludhiana civic body starts online pet registration