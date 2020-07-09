Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi interacts with various NGOs in Varanasi providing COVID-19 relief

Prime Minister praised the people of the holy & blessed city of Varanasi for brimming with hope and enthusiasm, notwithstanding the Corona Pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 09-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 14:56 IST
PM Modi interacts with various NGOs in Varanasi providing COVID-19 relief
Shri Modi said he was continuously getting information on how people are continuously aid and support to the needy with a sense of servitude and courage. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted via video-conference with various NGOs in Varanasi who are providing relief during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Prime Minister praised the people of the holy & blessed city of Varanasi for brimming with hope and enthusiasm, notwithstanding the Corona Pandemic.

Shri Modi said he was continuously getting information on how people are continuously aid and support to the needy with a sense of servitude and courage. He said he was receiving information on various steps being taken to prevent infection, the condition of various hospitals, the quarantine arrangements and the welfare of the migrant workers.

The Prime Minister said that there is an old belief that nobody in Kashi would sleep with hunger as the City is blessed by Maa Annapurna and Baba Viswanath. The PM said that it is a great privilege for all of us that this time God has made us the medium of service to the poor.

He said, despite a halt on various religious activities in the holy city, he said the people of Varanasi have proved that they are second to none in their fight against Corona and supporting the poor and needy with continuous food & medical supply. Prime Minister praised the efforts of the NGOs for working in tandem with various Government and Local Administration Bodies.

Prime Minister said that creating an extensive network of food helplines and community kitchens in a short span of time, developing helplines, taking the help of data science, making full use of the control and command centre of Varanasi Smart City, everyone has full potential to help the poor at every level. He elaborated how the Postal department came forward to help the district administration when they ran short of carts for distribution of food. Quoting Saint Kabirdas, Shri Modi said that the one who does service does not ask for the fruits of the service, does selfless service day and night!

Prime Minister said several experts questioned India's capabilities to fight the pandemic, owing to its high population and many other challenges. He said the fear about Uttar Pradesh with a population of 23-24 crores could not mitigate the infection has been allayed due to the cooperation and the hard work of the people of the state. He expressed satisfaction that the pace of infection in Uttar Pradesh now has not only been controlled but those who have corona are also recovering fast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Central government is providing various facilities to the needy and around 80 crore people are going to benefit from the schemes which are not just providing free ration but also free cylinders.

He said that India, with twice the population of America, is serving them without taking a penny from them. And now this plan has been extended till the end of November, ie Deepawali and Chhath Puja.

Prime Minister said efforts are being made to alleviate various hardships being faced by various craftsmen, especially weavers, along with traders and businessmen of Varanasi. Prime Minister said various infrastructure and other projects worth Rs 8000 Crore are being implemented at a fast pace.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rising food prices due to COVID19 threaten millions of refugees, UNHCR, WFP warn

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the World Food Programme WFP are warning that severe underfunding, conflict and disasters as well as supply chain challenges, rising food prices and loss of income due to COVID19 - threaten to leave millio...

Levy sewerage charges on all households in Delhi: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to comply with the Supreme Court order to levy sewerage charges on all households in the national capital for discharge of untreated effluents in Yamuna. The green panel noted th...

Delhi Police ASI dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died on Thursday morning at a hospital here, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Jeevan Singh, posted at Delhi Polices Special branch, was attached with the Moto...

Soccer-Bulgarian game to be played without spectators due to COVID-19 cases

The Bulgarian league match between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and CSKA Sofia on Thursday will take place without spectators after Lokomotiv players, officials and dozens of fans tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The domestic league resumed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020