PM Modi interacts with various NGOs in Varanasi providing COVID-19 relief

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted via video-conference with various NGOs in Varanasi who are providing relief during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Prime Minister praised the people of the holy & blessed city of Varanasi for brimming with hope and enthusiasm, notwithstanding the Corona Pandemic.

Shri Modi said he was continuously getting information on how people are continuously aid and support to the needy with a sense of servitude and courage. He said he was receiving information on various steps being taken to prevent infection, the condition of various hospitals, the quarantine arrangements and the welfare of the migrant workers.

The Prime Minister said that there is an old belief that nobody in Kashi would sleep with hunger as the City is blessed by Maa Annapurna and Baba Viswanath. The PM said that it is a great privilege for all of us that this time God has made us the medium of service to the poor.

He said, despite a halt on various religious activities in the holy city, he said the people of Varanasi have proved that they are second to none in their fight against Corona and supporting the poor and needy with continuous food & medical supply. Prime Minister praised the efforts of the NGOs for working in tandem with various Government and Local Administration Bodies.

Prime Minister said that creating an extensive network of food helplines and community kitchens in a short span of time, developing helplines, taking the help of data science, making full use of the control and command centre of Varanasi Smart City, everyone has full potential to help the poor at every level. He elaborated how the Postal department came forward to help the district administration when they ran short of carts for distribution of food. Quoting Saint Kabirdas, Shri Modi said that the one who does service does not ask for the fruits of the service, does selfless service day and night!

Prime Minister said several experts questioned India's capabilities to fight the pandemic, owing to its high population and many other challenges. He said the fear about Uttar Pradesh with a population of 23-24 crores could not mitigate the infection has been allayed due to the cooperation and the hard work of the people of the state. He expressed satisfaction that the pace of infection in Uttar Pradesh now has not only been controlled but those who have corona are also recovering fast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Central government is providing various facilities to the needy and around 80 crore people are going to benefit from the schemes which are not just providing free ration but also free cylinders.

He said that India, with twice the population of America, is serving them without taking a penny from them. And now this plan has been extended till the end of November, ie Deepawali and Chhath Puja.

Prime Minister said efforts are being made to alleviate various hardships being faced by various craftsmen, especially weavers, along with traders and businessmen of Varanasi. Prime Minister said various infrastructure and other projects worth Rs 8000 Crore are being implemented at a fast pace.

