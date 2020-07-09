Two Cong workers held for staging protest near CM's residence

Hyderabad, Jul 9 (PTI): Two Congress workers were arrested for staging a protest by holding a placard reading "Where is KCR?" near the Pragathi Bhavan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos official residence complex-cum-camp office, here, police said on Thursday. According to police, the duo came on a motorcycle yesterday and one of them exhibited the placard while another took photos of him holding it and both then fled.

The placard read "Where is KCR? He is my CM. It's my right to know" and the photo went viral.Subsequently, police took both of them into custody and a case registered.

The duo was released today on personal bond, a senior police official told PTI. Earlier, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy condemned the arrest of the party workers, saying "it was very sad that the Congress workers were arrested just because they staged a protest by displaying a placard in front of Pragathi Bhavan." The opposition Congress and BJP in Telangana have stepped up their attack on the TRS government over 'failure' to contain COVID-19.

They have alleged Rao has been 'missing' from action and 'disappeared' when there is a spurt in the cases. The ruling TRS, however, has dismissed the charges, saying the chief minister was very much on the job and monitoring the situation.