Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

Maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal limits on Thursday, with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius. The city received rains in the evening, the meteorological department said.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius, down three notches against the normal, while Karnal registered a high of 35 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded below-normal maximum temperatures at 36 degrees Celsius, 34.2 degrees Celsius and 35.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weatherman has predicted rain or thundershowers a few places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.