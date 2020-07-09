Rajasthan reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, 500 new cases

Rajasthan reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 500 fresh cases of the infection on Thursday, taking the death toll to 491 and the tally in the state to 22,563, officials said here. The number of active cases stands at 5,002.

Three deaths each were reported in Jodhpur and Pali and one each in Jaipur, Nagaur and Udaipur, they said. In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to the coronavirus infection stands at 170, followed by 65 in Jodhpur, 40 in Bharatpur, 26 in Kota, 22 in Ajmer, 18 in Bikaner, 15 in Nagaur, 15 in Pali and 11 in Dholpur.

According to an official report, 112 new cases were reported in Jodhpur, 55 in Nagaur, 53 in Barmer, 48 in Jaipur, 43 in Bikaner, 34 in Ajmer, 29 in Bharatpur, 21 in Alwar, 16 in Sikar, 15 in Udaipur, 13 in Churu, 11 in Dausa, eight in Jhunjhunu and seven each in Karauli, Pali, Sirohi, besides cases in other districts. A total of 16,712 people have been discharged after treatment so far.