Four Maoists killed in Bihar close to the Indo-Nepal border

Four alleged Maoists were killed early on Friday by security personnel in Bihar's West Champaran district, close to the India-Nepal border, in an operation that also led to the recovery of sophisticated weapons from a hideout, a top official of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) said here.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four alleged Maoists were killed early on Friday by security personnel in Bihar's West Champaran district, close to the India-Nepal border, in an operation that also led to the recovery of sophisticated weapons from a hideout, a top official of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) said here. According to Sanjay Kumar, IG, SSB, Patna, the gun battle took place at around 4.45 am and one security personnel was injured by a bullet.

"We had received specific information about a group of Maoists hiding at the forest surrounding the Valmiki Tiger Reserve. Accordingly, an operation was planned taking in the loop the police station concerned, Lokeria in Bagaha," the official told PTI over phone. Kumar said the Maoist group was led by Ram Babu Sahni alias Rajan, who fled the scene, though his deputy 'Bipul' besides three others were killed in the encounter.

A search operation was underway to nab Sahni, the SSB official stated. "The recoveries include an AK-56 rifle, three SLRs and a .303 rifle. Gunshots were fired by the Maoists and one of these hit the forearm of SSB jawan Rituraj, though he is out of danger," Kumar added.

Meanwhile, in Munger district, which is several hundred kilometres away, naxals struck at a village where they killed two persons by slitting their throats, a police officer said. DIG, Munger Range, Manu Maharaj, said the deceased were identified as 39-year-old Brijlal Tuddu a reformed naxalite and fellow villager Arun Ray (36).

"The incident took place in Kharagpur police station area of Munger district late on Thursday. After killing the duo, the naxals fled leaving behind hand-written pamphlets, accusing them of becoming police informers. Their bodies were dumped on a hill on the outskirts of a village," the DIG added.

