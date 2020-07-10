Justice only thing killed in UP CM's 'encounter raj': TMC
Dubey was killed in an encounter earlier in the day, after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh met with an accident in the Bhaunti area of Kanpur district and he tried to flee. "It is the job of the courts to deliver justice.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:01 IST
Senior TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday over the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey, asserting that justice is the "only thing killed" in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "encounter raj". Dubey was killed in an encounter earlier in the day after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh met with an accident in the Bhaunti area of Kanpur district and he tried to flee.
"It is the job of the courts to deliver justice. It is the job of the police to deliver the accused. Shocking that India under @BJP has confused the two," Moitra said in a tweet. "Only thing killed in Yogiji's "encounter Raj" is justice!" she added.
Dubey had allegedly masterminded the ambush in Kanpur's Bikru village, in which eight policemen, who had gone to arrest him, was killed past midnight on July 2.
ALSO READ
Plea in SC for proper treatment of COVID-positive minor girls of Kanpur shelter home
Kanpur shelter home post: UP child rights panel notice to Priyanka Gandhi
Rains damage wheat at over 25 procurement centres in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Telangana
Madhya Pradesh Health Minister inspects Aurobindo Hospital's COVID-19 care centre in Indore