Conduct rapid antigen tests in every household: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to carry out rapid antigen tests in every household during the three-day special cleanliness campaign initiated from Friday. "A special cleanliness campaign has been initiated from July 10-13 to create awareness about COVID-19, vector-borne diseases and other ailments. "Under the campaign, door-to-door surveillance should be done and rapid antigen tests should be conducted in every household," a statement quoting the chief minister said. The chief minister said the number of lab technicians should be increased and 15,000 rapid antigen tests should be conducted per day. During the meeting with officials, Adityanath said massive sanitisation should be undertaken that will ensure checking the spread of coronavirus. He added that all ministers should monitor the campaign in their respective districts.

Referring to the curbs which will be imposed from Friday 10 pm till 5 am on July 13, Adityanath said during this period, police should conduct effective patrolling and it (curb) should be implemented. During the curbs, all industrial activities as per the provisions will continue while railway station and airports will remain open and it will be ensured that passengers did not face problems, the statement added.