Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh admin procuring tech, expertise for Jal Jeevan Mission: L-G

The L-G affirmed that considering Ladakh's harsh climatic condition, the territorial administration is in the process of procuring appropriate technologies and expertise to execute the mission and achieve the target in the given timeframe, that would fulfil the Prime Minister's vision.

PTI | Leh/Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:53 IST
Ladakh admin procuring tech, expertise for Jal Jeevan Mission: L-G
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@anshuprem007)

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur on Friday said the administration is in the process of procuring appropriate technologies and expertise to execute the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union territory and expects it to be completed by March 2022. In a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat via video conference, Mathur discussed the implementation and progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in Ladakh, a spokesman of Ladakh Raj Bhavan said.

Jal Jeevan Mission, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide portable water in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality to all households. Stressing on its importance, the Union minister said that even though Ladakh's terrain poses a challenge, the aim of providing functional household tap connections (FHTCs) by March 2022 must be achieved.

He further said that the realization of this aim is vital to the overall development of Ladakh as a newly formed Union territory. The L-G affirmed that considering Ladakh's harsh climatic condition, the territorial administration is in the process of procuring appropriate technologies and expertise to execute the mission and achieve the target in the given timeframe, that would fulfill the Prime Minister's vision.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO's Ryan says eradication of new coronavirus is unlikely

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organizations emergencies programme, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated. In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus, he told an online ...

Not a two-group company, have no ‘quasi-partnership’ with Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd: Tata Sons to SC

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd has told the Supreme Court that it is not a two-group company and there is no quasi-partnership between it and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd. The Tata Sons Pvt Ltd TSPL said this in an affidavit filed in the apex court while r...

Tropical Storm Fay churns north toward NYC, New England

Rain lashed the New Jersey shore Friday as the fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region. The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches 5 to 10 centimeters of rain, with the poss...

Around 60 cops at Vikas Dubey's demolished house; locals unwilling to speak

There was an eerie silence outside the demolished house of gangster Vikas Dubey where around 60 policemen are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil after the news spread that he was killed in an encounter on Friday. The policemen, most of whom are depl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020