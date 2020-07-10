Ladakh admin procuring tech, expertise for Jal Jeevan Mission: L-G

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur on Friday said the administration is in the process of procuring appropriate technologies and expertise to execute the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union territory and expects it to be completed by March 2022. In a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat via video conference, Mathur discussed the implementation and progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in Ladakh, a spokesman of Ladakh Raj Bhavan said.

Jal Jeevan Mission, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide portable water in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality to all households. Stressing on its importance, the Union minister said that even though Ladakh's terrain poses a challenge, the aim of providing functional household tap connections (FHTCs) by March 2022 must be achieved.

He further said that the realization of this aim is vital to the overall development of Ladakh as a newly formed Union territory. The L-G affirmed that considering Ladakh's harsh climatic condition, the territorial administration is in the process of procuring appropriate technologies and expertise to execute the mission and achieve the target in the given timeframe, that would fulfill the Prime Minister's vision.