Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul attacks PM Modi over assertion that solar project in MP's Rewa is Asia's largest

D K Shivakumar, the Congress' Karnataka unit chief and a former energy minister in the state, had on Friday said, "Union Power Minister must answer as to how the Central government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia's largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2,000 MW) and was opened two years back!" PTI ASK NSD NSD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 10:53 IST
Rahul attacks PM Modi over assertion that solar project in MP's Rewa is Asia's largest
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his assertion that the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project in Madhya Pradesh is the largest in Asia. Prime Minister Modi on Friday launched the 750 MW solar project in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing.

"Asatyagrahi" (which roughly translates to 'one who does not believe in the struggle for truth'), said Gandhi on Twitter, tagging a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office which quoted Modi as saying that Rewa has been identified with Narmada and white tigers, but now the name of Asia's largest solar power project has also been added to it. D K Shivakumar, the Congress' Karnataka unit chief and a former energy minister in the state, had on Friday said, "Union Power Minister must answer as to how the Central government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia's largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2,000 MW) and was opened two years back!"

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body; Five suspects arrested in Los Angeles killing of rapper Pop Smoke and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Glee star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for bodyFormer Glee star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on T...

Entertainment News Roundup: Masks mandatory at Mickey's when Disneyland Paris reopens; ‘The Ultimate Hold’: Why Disney has investors stuck in place and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in fitting end to marriage, Depp tells courtMovie star Johnny Depp told Londons High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her fr...

Jammu-Srinagar widening project likely to be completed by end of next year

The widening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, would be completed within one-and-a-half years, a senior government official has said. Finance Commissioner, Reve...

We need a structured mechanism with legal backing to deal with stressed assets: RBI Governor.

We need a structured mechanism with legal backing to deal with stressed assets RBI Governor....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020