Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt decides to cancel upcoming semester, final exams of univs under it due to COVID-19

Sisodia said these state universities have been asked to promote their students and award them degrees adopting some methodology of evaluation. He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to replicate Delhi government's decision for all central universities across the country to end uncertainty among students regarding the exams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 15:02 IST
Delhi govt decides to cancel upcoming semester, final exams of univs under it due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has decided to cancel all forthcoming semesters and finals exams of universities under it due to the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday. Sisodia said these state universities have been asked to promote their students and award them degrees adopting some methodology of evaluation.

He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to replicate Delhi government's decision for all central universities across the country to end uncertainty among students regarding the exams. Sisodia said Delhi government's decision did not concern the Delhi University (DU), the JNU and other central universities in the national capital.

The state universities under Delhi government include National Law University, Delhi Technological University, Ambedkar University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Netaji Subhas University of Technology, and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women. The deputy chief minister who is also Delhi's Education Minister said studies in the universities were disrupted due to the pandemic, and it was not possible to conduct examinations. Unprecedented times require unprecedented decisions, Sisodia said.

"The issue was complex since no studies or any other academic activities took place in the semester. It was not possible to hold exams without any studies. So we have asked universities to cancel exams and promote students to next semester on the basis of past results or some other progressive method of evaluation," he said. Sisodia said even though it was not possible to conduct final year examinations, providing degrees to students for jobs and future academic pursuits were necessary.

"We have asked the universities to cancel final year exams and come out with some formula of evaluation for awarding degrees," he said. Sisodia also hoped that the prime minister will take cognizance of the chief minister's request to cancel exams of all central universities across the country and soon issue some direction.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

More COVID-19 cases in Syria's overcrowded rebel enclave

At least two doctors in Syrias opposition-held northwest have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a monitoring group on Saturday, raising the total number of cases in the overcrowded rebel enclave to three. The Syrian oppositio...

On run for 38 years, dacoit nabbed for Guj bank robbery

A dacoit wanted in a 38-year- old bank robbery and murder case in Banaskantha district of Gujarat was arrested from neighbouring Rajasthan on Saturday, police said. A team of the local crime branch from Palanpur nabbed Deepsingh Rajput 68 f...

German club plans mass virus testing to fill stadium again

German soccer club Union Berlin is offering free coronavirus tests for more than 20,000 fans as part of a plan to hold games in a full stadium in September. The Bundesliga club will offer testing ahead of each game to 22,012 fans the stadi...

SpiceJet to operate flights to Ras Al Khaimah in UAE from four Indian cities between July 12-26

SpiceJet said on Saturday it will operate flights from four Indian cities to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE between July 12 and July 26 for eligible ICA-approved UAE residents. The ICA stands for the UAEs Federal Authority for Identity and Citiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020