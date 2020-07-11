45 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in U'khand, total climbs to 3,417

45 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in U'khand, total climbs to 3,417PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:56 IST
Forty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,417 on Saturday
A state health department bulletin said 21 fresh cases were reported in Dehradun, 14 in Udham Singh Nagar, three each in Almora and Haridwar, one each in Chamoli and Rudraprayag and two cases in Tehri
With the detection of new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 3,417, out of which 2,718 have recovered, 30 have migrated out of the state and 46 have died, it said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chamoli
- Uttarakhand
- Haridwar
- Dehradun
- Udham Singh Nagar
- Almora
- Tehri
- Rudraprayag
ALSO READ
All normal activities to resume in Dehradun from June 29
Kawand Mela 2020 suspended, U'khand Police urges devotees not to visit Haridwar
Kanwariyas entering Haridwar to be quarantined for 14 days
Haridwar borders sealed to prevent kanwarias from entering amidst pandemic
Haridwar border sealed in view of ban on 'Kanwar Yatra'