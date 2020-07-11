45 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in U'khand, total climbs to 3,417

Forty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,417 on Saturday

A state health department bulletin said 21 fresh cases were reported in Dehradun, 14 in Udham Singh Nagar, three each in Almora and Haridwar, one each in Chamoli and Rudraprayag and two cases in Tehri

With the detection of new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 3,417, out of which 2,718 have recovered, 30 have migrated out of the state and 46 have died, it said.