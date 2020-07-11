Temple vandalised in C'garh's Jashpur; BJP, Cong trade charges

A popular Lord Shiva temple atop Madheshwar Hill in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district was found vandalised by local residents after which a case was filed against unknown persons, police said on Saturday. Some residents of Jokri village found the "shivling" and parts of the temple damaged on July 6 when they had gone to offer prayers on the first Monday of "Shravan" (fifth month of Hindu calendar), an official said.

On their complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons on July 8 under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC. he added. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP accused the Congress government under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of failing to ensure safety of places of worship.

"This condemnable incident took place during the auspicious month of Shravan dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. It indicates a conspiracy. The Congress government in the state has failed to protect Hindu places of worship," said state BJP spokesperson Sanjay Shrivastav said. Hitting back, state Congress media wing chief Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said, "It is strange BJP has blamed the ruling party over an act committed by anti-socials. BJP is trying to incite communal tension and disturb social harmony." PTI COR TKP BNM BNM