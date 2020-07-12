Chhattisgarh reports 65 new COVID-19 cases

Chhattisgarh reported 65 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,897, said state Health Department in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, there are 810 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 3,070 people have been discharged after treatment.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh stands at 17. A total of 20,4,932 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, according to the bulletin.

Of the new cases, Raipur had 36, Balodabazar had 24, Bastar had 9, Bilaspur had 6, Koriya had 4. Surguja and Durg had 3 cases each and Korba and Narayanpur had two cases each while Kanker and Dhamtari had one case each. The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)