Maha: Teen girl ends life after fight with brother over phone

A 19-year-old girl allegedlycommitted suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra after her brotherrefused to allow her to use his mobile phone, a policeofficial said on Sunday

A Hudkeshwar police station official said the deceasedhad been asking her parents to buy her a mobile phone but thefamily's poor financial condition was a hindrance

"Her brother had a phone but he was not allowing herto use it. They had an argument over it on Saturday and sheconsumed poison and died in a hospital in the evening. Anaccidental death case has been registered," he informed.