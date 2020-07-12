Maha: Teen girl ends life after fight with brother over phone
A 19-year-old girl allegedlycommitted suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra after her brotherrefused to allow her to use his mobile phone, a policeofficial said on Sunday A Hudkeshwar police station official said the deceasedhad been asking her parents to buy her a mobile phone but thefamily's poor financial condition was a hindrance "Her brother had a phone but he was not allowing herto use it.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-07-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:42 IST
A 19-year-old girl allegedlycommitted suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra after her brotherrefused to allow her to use his mobile phone, a policeofficial said on Sunday
A Hudkeshwar police station official said the deceasedhad been asking her parents to buy her a mobile phone but thefamily's poor financial condition was a hindrance
"Her brother had a phone but he was not allowing herto use it. They had an argument over it on Saturday and sheconsumed poison and died in a hospital in the evening. Anaccidental death case has been registered," he informed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Nagpur
- Hudkeshwar