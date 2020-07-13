Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Rogue tankers help Maduro evade sanctions

In the first year since the Trump administration imposed crushing economic sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, port calls to Venezuela plunged by 46%, according to C4ADS and IBI Consultants, two Washington-based think tanks focused on national security issues that authored the report. But while overall tanker activity is down, less-scrupulous carriers are filling the void.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:40 IST
Report: Rogue tankers help Maduro evade sanctions

As US sanctions scare away the world's largest shippers from Venezuela's oil industry, new players are willing to brave the heightened risks and help keep socialist leader Nicolás Maduro afloat, according to a new report. In the first year since the Trump administration imposed crushing economic sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, port calls to Venezuela plunged by 46%, according to C4ADS and IBI Consultants, two Washington-based think tanks focused on national security issues that authored the report.

But while overall tanker activity is down, less-scrupulous carriers are filling the void. Relying on data from tracking systems that are mandatory on tankers, C4ADS identified 214 vessels that visited Venezuela in the year after sanctions were imposed, but not in the previous 12 months. Collectively, those ships accounted for 33% of all maritime traffic since the US banned Americans from doing business with Venezuela's oil sector on January 28, 2019. Almost half of those vessels visited Venezuela for the first time.

As the Trump administration has sought to deprive Maduro of easy cash from Venezuela's vast oil reserves, it has sanctioned more than 50 vessels found to have violated sanctions. It's also issued new guidelines urging the maritime industry to beef up its vigilance for sanctions-busting activity on the high seas. Some ship captains and their employers have responded by turning off their transponders and “going dark” for weeks to hide tankers brimming with crude. The rogue ships then frequently unload their hidden cargo on the high seas in risky ship-to-ship transfers, making it harder for authorities to track their ultimate destination.

Meanwhile, domestic fuel shortages have led Venezuela to see relief from Iran, which in May sent five tankers of gasoline to the South American country. While US sanctions “succeeded in reducing the aggregate volume of recorded port calls in Venezuela, persistent dark voyage activity, the continued importance of particular routes, and the entry of new players showed the limits of enforcement,” the report said.

China, India and Cuba replaced the US as the top destinations for Venezuela's heavy crude, making up a combined 37% of all voyages from Venezuela in the year following sanctions. Still, traffic to those three countries was down by around 20% in the year following sanctions. In total, nine countries including Bahrain, South Africa and Portugal emerged as new destinations that had not appeared in the previous year. The report is based on satellite tracking data from Israeli maritime analytics firm Windward and corporate data provided by IHS Markit. It covers the effects of sanctions on shipping networks from Jan. 28, 2019 — when the US imposed sanctions in support of opposition leader Juan Guaidó's campaign to remove Maduro — and doesn't include the effects on activity from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 103 tankers visiting Venezuela for the first time appear to be owned by just 41 companies, according to the report. Three companies with the largest fleets belong to TMS Tankers Limited, Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Limited and Delta Tankers Limited, C4ADS and IBI said. The three Greece-based companies, none of which are sanctioned, did not respond to an AP request for comment..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal MLA found hanging, incident sets off a political storm

A West Bengal MLA was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his home in North Dinajpur district on Monday, an incident his family and the BJP claimed was a cold-blooded murder, and blamed the ruling TMC for it. The body of Debendra...

After losing jobs, many Sudanese struggle to make ends meet in Egypt

After losing his job as house cleaner in Cairo, Sudanese refugee Abdel-Nasser Khamis has been struggling to pay his bills.Its a fate shared by tens of thousands of migrants in Egypt, where the fallout from the coronavirus has hit the econom...

U.S. judge delays first federal executions in 17 years

A U.S. federal judge issued an injunction on Monday delaying what would have been the first federal execution in 17 years, scheduled for later in the day, thwarting at least for now the Trump administrations goal of reviving capital punishm...

Depp tells court ex-wife attacked him on night he learned he'd lost $650 million

Movie star Johnny Depp concluded five days of testimony in his libel case against Britains Sun newspaper on Monday, saying his ex-wife Amber Heard had thrown a haymaker punch at him on the night he found out he had lost 650 million. The 57-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020