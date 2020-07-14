Kolkata hospital slapped Rs 10 lakh fine for deaths of 2 women during childbirth

A regulatory body in West Bengal has blamed negligence by a city-based private hospital for the deaths of two women during childbirth last year, and has slapped a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the medical establishment, a senior official said on Tuesday. Moushri Mandal and Paulami Bhattacharjee died in July last year while giving birth to their babies at the Woodlands nursing home. Mandal gave birth to a twin and Bhattacharjee to a baby.

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission will make a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh in the name of Bhattacherjee's child and of Rs 2.5 lakh each in the names of Mandal's twins, the official said. "The fixed deposits would be kept renewed till the children become adults. The complaint is disposed of accordingly," the order issued by the commission read.