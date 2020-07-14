Truth can be rattled, not defeated: Pilot
Soon after his removal as Rajasthan deputy chief minister, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot said "truth can be rattled, not defeated". Cracking the whip against rebel Pilot, the Congress removed him as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and replaced him as PCC president.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:09 IST
Soon after his removal as Rajasthan deputy chief minister, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot said "truth can be rattled, not defeated". He also changed his profile on Twitter deleting all references to his position as deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief. He only described himself as MLA of Tonk and a former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate Affairs, Government of India.
"Truth can be rattled, not defeated," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Cracking the whip against rebel Pilot, the Congress removed him as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and replaced him as PCC president.
