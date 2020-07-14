Tigress captured after injuring man in Maha's Chandrapur

A tigress which injured a man on Tuesday morning in Chandrapur in Maharashtra was captured a few hours later, forest department officials said

The tigress was spotted in Sindewahi, 75 kilometres from the district headquarters, and it attacked and injured a man who was on his way to a closed rice mill, said KulrajSingh, Divisional Forest Officer, Brahmapuri

"The tigress then hid in the rice mill. Police sealed the vicinity and teams from Sindewahi and Brahmapuri forest divisions managed to tranquilise it in the evening. It has been examined by a veterinarian and will be released soon as per protocol," he added.