COVID-19: MP Home Dept issues order to prohibit religious programmes

Madhya Pradesh Home Department on Tuesday issued an order, instructing all district collectors to ensure that no religious programmes are organised at public places in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

"Not more than 5 people should gather at a religious place at a time," read the order.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 18,207 coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh including 4,336 active cases and 663 deaths. (ANI)