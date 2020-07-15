859 new cases reported in Assam, tally crosses 18,000-mark

Left Menu
Six COVID-19 patients died and 859 new cases were reported on Tuesday with the infection tally crossing the 18,000-mark in Assam, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The total positive cases in the state reached 18,666 with 859 new patients and out of these 627 are from Guwahati city, Sarma said. The minister tweeted,"859 new COVID-19 patients in Assam, 627 in Guwahati alone.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-07-2020 01:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six COVID-19 patients died and 859 new cases were reported on Tuesday with the infection tally crossing the 18,000-mark in Assam, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The six fatalities have been ascertained as due to COVID-19 by the Death Audit Board. The current novel coronavirus death toll in the state stands at 46.

The board is yet to ascertain whether the five fatalities, which were reported on Monday, had the "underlying cause of death" as COVID-19. The total positive cases in the state reached 18,666 with 859 new patients and out of these 627 are from Guwahati city, Sarma said.

The minister tweeted,"859 new COVID-19 patients in Assam, 627 in Guwahati alone. Take care and precautions." A 36-year old woman and five men patients succumbed to COVID-19, Sarma said. "My prayers, and condolences to the families", he tweeted.

The total number of cases in Guwahati City has reached 7,658 since June 24. The 14-day lockdown imposed from June 28 in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, was extended by a week till July 19 from 6 pm on Sunday last.

Meanwhile, 757 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,713, Sarma said. Among police personnel in the state, 608 have tested positive till date out of whom 272 have recovered and one has died so far, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

Of the total of 18,666 positive cases, there are 6,444 active cases, 12,713 have recovered, 46 have died and three migrated out of the state, Health Minister Sarma said. The state has so far tested 5,75,867 samples, he said.

The minister urged people to come forward and give their samples as testing was vital to prevent the virus from spreading. "We're passing through a difficult phase but we shall overcome this, with resolve and discipline," Sarma tweeted.

