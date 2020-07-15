India Post launches stamp design contest for I-Day

India Post is organising a national-level photography competition on the theme "UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India (Cultural)" as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Commemorative postage stamps will be issued on the occasion of Independence Day based on the best entry which will also fetch a cash award of Rs 50,000, the Philately division of the Department of Posts stated in a release on Tuesday.

"The photography competition for Independence Day 2020 has been launched on the "MyGov" portal where contestants of all age groups, amateur or professional photographers from all parts of the country, may participate by uploading the photographs at https://www.mygovin/task/design-stamp-themed- unesco-world-heritage-sites-india-cultural," it said. The first and second runner-up will get Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively while there will be Rs 5,000 consolation prizes for five participants, it added.

The last date for submission of entries is July 27. PTI TAP ACD ACD