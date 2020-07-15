Heavy rains expected in Gujarat on July 16; IMD issues red alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Gujarat on Thursday and issued a red alert for it The weather department has also issued an orange color alert for Goa, coastal and central Maharashtra for the same day Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat on Thursday, the IMD said. The IMD had issued a red alert for coastal Maharashtra for Wednesday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:39 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Gujarat on Thursday and issued a red alert for it.
The weather department has also issued an orange color alert for Goa, coastal and central Maharashtra for the same day.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat on Thursday, the IMD said. Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra received heavy rains resulting in flooding in low-lying areas on Wednesday. The IMD had issued a red alert for coastal Maharashtra for Wednesday.
