Maha: Deaf and mute man held for stealing mobile phones

A 30-year-old man, suffering from speech and hearing impairment, was arrested for allegedly breaking into an electronics showroom and stealing mobile phones in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. At least four out of eight stolen mobile phones have been recovered from the accused identified only as Tusar, said senior inspector Data Dhole of the Wagle Estate police station.

The accused had allegedly broken into an electronic store on June 30 and stolen eight mobile phones valued at Rs 2.28 lakh, the official said. The man was identified based on the CCTV footage from the area and apprehended on July 11, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC at Wagle Estate police station, he added..