Trio with lethal weapons arrested near Kovilpatti

Three people in a carcarrying lethal weapons were arrested during a vehicle-checknear Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district in the wee hours ofThursday, police said

A country-made pistol, some ammunition and 'aruvals'(long knives) were seized from Rajkumar (aged 37), Vinoth(26)and Surendar (24), all belonging to Thatchanallur inTirunelveli, the police said

Rajkumar has 26 cases pending against him in variouspolice stations in Tamil Nadu, they said adding that thethree were on their way to Tirunelveli from Erode.