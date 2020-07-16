Left Menu
Development News Edition

15-year-old cousins raise funds to set up health check-up camps for underprivileged kids

In what could be an eye-opener for many, 15-year-old cousins in the national capital came out with a unique way to develop understandings of health rights among the younger generation, particularly for those who are in underserved communities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:26 IST
15-year-old cousins raise funds to set up health check-up camps for underprivileged kids
Arjun and Kayra study in The Shri Ram School in the national capital.. Image Credit: ANI

In what could be an eye-opener for many, 15-year-old cousins in the national capital came out with a unique way to develop understandings of health rights among the younger generation, particularly for those who are in underserved communities. Arjun and Kayra, both studying at The Shri Ram School have created Children's Health Action Management Project (CHAMP). Through this, they are hoping to facilitate the transformation of children's access to quality healthcare and health knowledge in Delhi NCR.

The kids started planning meticulously and started crowd-funding for their project. The money that they collected, would be used to set up health camps in schools for the underprivileged kids. "The way things are going it seems that the COVID-19 is here to stay for long. So, we have discussed and decided to enter Phase II of our project, which is a crowdfunding campaign," Kayra said while speaking to ANI. Discussing further the campaign, she added, "We have started an Instagram page and shared it with everyone. This helped us tremendously and within three weeks we surpassed our goal of Rs 250,000 and ended up collecting Rs 274,000. Money collected from the campaign will be used to set up health camps in schools for underprivileged children."

Her cousin Arjun, while sharing his experience, added, "Under the guidance of our parents and a local NGO, we first reached a 'raen basera' in south Delhi last year. During our first visit we were was shocked to see children in dire condition with no footwear, their noses running, tattered clothes and they looked extremely hungry and deprived. That single visit changed something within us. That was the moment, we were determined to help the children understand the basic etiquettes of staying healthy." While Arjun is planning to create a software application to keep digital records of children's medical conditions, Kyra will work on a student's health handbook for the rest of 2020.

Appreciating their efforts, Piyush Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, ImpactGuru.com said, "Kudos to Arjun and Kayra! We are pleased that through our (ImpactGuru fundraiser) platform, both the cousins are able to achieve their target and could take up a noble initiative to support healthcare for the underprivileged children." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian scientists plan major Arctic expedition after fuel spill

Russian scientists are organizing their first major expedition to the Arctic in decades to study climate change, mining company Norilsk Nickel said on Thursday, weeks after a giant fuel leak at one of its power plants in Siberia.Arctic envi...

3 more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, total cases cross 24,000-mark

Haryana reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday as 696 fresh cases took the states infection tally past the 24,000-mark, according to the state health departments daily bulletin. Two fatalities were reported from Panipat and ...

140 TTD staff members test positive for coronavirus

As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs Lord Venkateswaras shrine at Tirumala, near here, have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 11. The temple was re-opened on that date due to the coronavi...

Ban on manufacture, storage & distribution of gutkha in Delhi banned for one more year

The Delhi government has extended the ban on manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of gutkha and pan masala for one more year. Food Safety Commissioner D N Singh issued a notification on the ban of these products on Wednesday.Commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020