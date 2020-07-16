Left Menu
Eight more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll now 538; 734 new cases push count to 27,174

One death each was recorded in Dholpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Sawaimadhopur, Sikar, Sirohi and Udaipur, besides the death of a patient from another state, on Thursday, an official said.

Eight more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the toll in the state to 538, officials said. The state also reported 734 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the people infected with the virus to 27,174, they said.

Of the total coronavirus cases, 6,666 patients are under treatment while 19,345 have recovered. One death each was recorded in Dholpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Sawaimadhopur, Sikar, Sirohi and Udaipur, besides the death of a patient from another state, on Thursday, an official said.  In Jaipur alone, the death toll from coronavirus has increased to 179, followed by 65 in Jodhpur, 43 in Bharatpur, 27 in Kota, 26 in Ajmer, 21 in Bikaner, 18 in Nagaur, 15 in Pali and 14 in Dholpur.  According to the health department officials, 737 new cases of infection were reported in the state on Thursday. These include 141 in Jodhpur, 94 in Bikaner, 71 in Jaipur, 58 in Alwar, 51 in Pali, 48 in Ajmer, 40 in Jalore, 38 in Sirohi, 34 in Barmer, 25 in Nagaur, 21 in Dholpur, 18 in Udaipur, 16 in Bharatpur, 15 in Kota, 14 in Churu, 12 in Jhunjhunu, nine in Bhilwara, six in Dungarpur, five each in Bundi and Sikar, four in Karauli, three each in Banswara and Pratapgarh, two each in Dausa and Sawaimadhopur, besides cases in other districts. PTI AG AQS AQS

