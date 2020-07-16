Delhi minister congratulates SC student on scoring full marks in class 12

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday congratulated Tushar Singh, a Scheduled Caste student who scored 100 per cent marks in class 12 exams and promised him all support in further studies. Singh, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, scored full marks in English, History, Political Science, Physical Education and Geography

Gautam called up the student and his parents on Thursday and congratulated him on his feat. The minister promised Singh of all possible help in further studies, an official said. Divyanshi Jain of Lucknow also scored 100 per cent marks in the class 12 exams. The minister, whose son Yathartha Gautam scored 88 per cent in the class 12 exams, said he does not support the "rate race for marks". State governments and schools should instead work on creating a system that enables all-round development of students, he said, citing the example of Delhi's education model.