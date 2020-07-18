Left Menu
76 dead, nearly 54 lakh affected due to Assam floods

At least 76 people have lost their lives and nearly 54 lakh people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to flood, informed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:26 IST
Villages in Dibrugarh were severely affected by the floods caused by rise in water levels of the Brahmaputra river. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"76 deaths and 53,99,017 people affected across 30 districts due to floods till July 17," said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

A total of 552 relief camps have been established in the state, the ASDMA report reads. Additionally, over 2.4 lakh hectares of agricultural land has been affected while 76,003 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas.

Earlier, the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Chandan Brahma had said that low-lying areas in the Chirang district got submerged due to flooding in the area. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has expressed his concerns over the Assam floods, stated that it was "very unfortunate" that the people of the state have to battle the flood and the COVID-19 pandemic at the same time.

He further appealed to the Centre to pay "urgent attention" to the situation in Assam and provide immediate relief. (ANI)

