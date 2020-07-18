Parts of Rajasthan receive rainfall
Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, bringing a much-needed relief to people from the sultry weather. The weather conditions are likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy rains at isolated areas in the state, the Met department said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:39 IST
Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, bringing a much-needed relief to people from the sultry weather. Dug in Jhalawar and Kesarpura and Sallapot in Banswara recorded 3 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, according to the Meteorological Department.
Jodhpur, Chittorgarh and Bikaner also recorded 17.4 mm, 4 mm and 2.2 mm rainfall in this period, it said. The weather conditions are likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy rains at isolated areas in the state, the Met department said.
