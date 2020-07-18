Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guna incident worse than Una flogging of dalits: Guj MLA

Recent incident of a dalit couple consuming a pesticide and being assaulted by the police here in Madhya Pradesh is more horrific than the 2016 flogging of dalits at Una in Gujarat, MLA Jignesh Mevani said on Saturday.

PTI | Guna(Mp) | Updated: 18-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 22:00 IST
Guna incident worse than Una flogging of dalits: Guj MLA
The independent MLA from Gujarat has demanded registration of criminal cases against police personnel involved in the July 14 incident.

The recent incident of a Dalit couple consuming a pesticide and being assaulted by the police here in Madhya Pradesh is more horrific than the 2016 flogging of Dalits at Una in Gujarat, MLA Jignesh Mevani said on Saturday. The independent MLA from Gujarat has demanded registration of criminal cases against police personnel involved in the July 14 incident.

"The Guna incident is more frightening than the Una incident in Gujarat. A five-month-old child of the victim couple was also pushed during the incident. What can be more inhuman than this?" Mevani told reporters here. He said if the guilty police personnel are not booked, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will face a backlash during the upcoming Assembly bypolls.

A Dalit couple allegedly consumed a pesticide while a drive was underway to evict them from a government land on Tuesday. A video of the incident showed some police personnel purportedly beating up the husband with batons, prompting a huge outrage.

Mevani alleged atrocities on Dalits have been on the rise since the BJP came to power in the state. "The attitude of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is anti-Dalit and anti-farmer," he alleged.

Mevani, MP Scheduled Castes Commission member Pradeep Ahirwar and state Congress secretary Kiran Ahirwar visited the spot of the incident and also visited the couple in hospital. Ahirwar said Dalits are scared in the wake of the incident.

He demanded compensated for victims--Rajkumar Ahirwar (38) and his wife Savitri Ahirwar (35). The state government had transferred Inspector General (Gwalior range), Guna collector and superintendent of police following the incident while six police personnel were suspended.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Money Heist Season 5: Creator says ‘works started’, see his latest Instagram post

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot urges Centre to procure 50 pc of pulses, oilseeds from farmers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has requested the Centre to procure 50 per cent of the total production of pulses and oilseeds from farmers on the Minimum Support Price instead of the present 25 per cent, an official statement said on...

Tigers RHP Zimmermann headed to 45-day IL

The Detroit Tigers will place right-hander Jordan Zimmermann on the 45-day injured list because of a right forearm strain, manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday. The 34-year-old Zimmermann is not scheduled to undergo surgery and could return...

WRAPUP 1-G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies on Saturday vowed to continue using all available policy tools to fight the coronavirus pandemic and bolster the global economy, warning that the outlook remains highly uncertain.G20 fi...

Kuwait's ageing emir in hospital, crown prince takes over some duties - state news agency

Kuwaits 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah was admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks, and the countrys crown prince will temporarily carry out some of his duties, the state news agency KUNA reported.It said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020