BSF seizes suspected narcotics package floating in Ravi river
The Border Security Force (BSF) has informed that it has seized a suspected consignment of narcotics floating in river Ravi from Pakistan side to the Indian side.ANI | Gurdaspur (Punjab) | Updated: 19-07-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 10:54 IST
"At about 2:45 am boat naka party at Nangli Ghat observed some suspected items floating in Ravi river from Pakistan side to Indian side. Troops managed to seize the suspected items and drag them to river bank. 60 packets of suspected narcotics or heroin, tied with a rope, found," said BSF. (ANI)
