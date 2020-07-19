Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four arrested in mother-daughter self-immolation bid case in UP

However, the condition of the woman and her daughter continues to be critical, a senior doctor said. Circle officer of Gauriganj Arpit Kapoor said, "Four persons have been arrested in the Jamo police station area of the district.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-07-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 15:00 IST
Four arrested in mother-daughter self-immolation bid case in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four people have been arrested in Amethi after a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow alleging police inaction in a case of dispute over a drain, police said on Sunday. However, the condition of the woman and her daughter continues to be critical, a senior doctor said.

Circle officer of Gauriganj Arpit Kapoor said, "Four persons have been arrested in the Jamo police station area of the district. The four persons were arrested yesterday. They are Arjun, Sunil, Rajkaran and Ram Milan. These four persons were involved in a dispute with Safia and Gudia over the usage of a drain." A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jamo police station on May 9, Kapoor said. He also said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president Kadeer Khan was arrested by police late on Saturday night, and has been taken to Lucknow in connection with this case.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashutosh Kumar Dubey, medical superintendent of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Civil Hospital, Lucknow, told PTI on Sunday, "The condition of the mother continues to be critical. Her daughter is out of danger, and is recovering." The Amethi police suspended three policemen on Saturday in connection with the incident. The Lucknow police, however, on Saturday said the women were instigated by Congress leader Anoop Patel to set themselves on fire as part of a "criminal conspiracy" and a case has been filed against him along with three others. No suicide note was recovered from Safia (55) or her daughter Gudia, Amethi Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said on Saturday. Garg and Amethi District Magistrate Arun Kumar said Safia had a dispute with her neighbour over a drain and the two had even exchanged blows in the past.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Bank unions write to Maha CM over employees safety in state

Bank unions have raised concerns over lack of regular sanitisation and adherence to social distancing norms at various bank branches in the state, putting lives of employees at risk from COVID-19. Unions have written a letter to state Chief...

Telecom fundamentals robust; low ARPUs, upcoming 5G shows untapped potential: Deloitte India

The fundamentals of countrys telecom sector remain strong and growth drivers like increase in broadband penetration, governments fiberisation push, low ARPUs and upcoming 5G wave underscore untapped potential in the market, according to Del...

Removal of encroachments in Chandni Chowk: SC modifies HC order on Delhi govt's plea

The Supreme Court has modified a Delhi High Court order on the removal of encroachments from the carriageway at Chandni Chowk here. A bench comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra said the primary responsibility to clear the i...

MP: Two minor siblings, cousin drown in well

Two minor sisters and their cousin drowned in a well at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Sehore district on Sunday, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav said the police were alerted on Sunday morning about three bodies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020