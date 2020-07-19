Man behind burning of tyres in front of temples in TN held

A 48-year old man was on Sunday arrested in connection with the burning of tyres in front of three temples in the city that led to tension. A special police team nabbed Gajendran on Avanashi road here this afternoon, police said.

Based on various complaints, three cases were registered and the accused was identified through CCTV footage near the Maakaliamman temple. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Gajendran was upset due to a family dispute.

"He does not not belong to any organisation or political party," a police release said. The tyres and junk were found burnt outside Makaliamman temple, Vinayagar temple, and Selva Vinayagar temple on Saturday, resulting in large scale protests by workers of the BJP, Hindu Munnani, VHP and other pro-Hindu outfits.

The incidents came a day after a statue of social reformer E V Ramasami 'Periyar' was found daubed with saffron hued paint here. The man was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.