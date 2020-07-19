Left Menu
The ongoing lockdown in Thane district of Maharashtra, which was supposed to end on July 19 midnight, has been extended till July 31 in select areas in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said. The lockdown was also extended in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation till July 31, its commissioner Abhijit Bangar said. The lockdown will be enforced only in hot spot areas.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-07-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 22:42 IST
MMR: Almost all civic bodies extend lockdown in select areas

The ongoing lockdown in Thane district of Maharashtra, which was supposed to end on July 19 midnight, has been extended till July 31 in select areas in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said. The extended lockdown is applicable for municipal corporations of Mira Bhayandar, Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, which all fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where cases are on the rise.

The extended shutdowns will remain in force in existing and new containment zones, stated an order issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar. The lockdown was also extended in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation till July 31, its commissioner Abhijit Bangar said.

The lockdown will be enforced only in hot spot areas. PTI CORR NSK NSK

