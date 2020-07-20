16 people killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, weather dept issues alert

As many as 16 people were killed in lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in ten districts of Bihar on Sunday, the state Disaster Management Department said on Monday.

The meteorological department has issued an alert in the State and warned people of venturing out into the open in Bihar during rainfall in the state. According to data, three people died in Purnia district, two in Begusarai, four in Gaya and one in Patna, Saharsa, Purvi Champaran, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Nawada and Banka.

In the past few weeks, many people have lost their lives due to lightning in Bihar in separate incidents.